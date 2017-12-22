Kent State announced new head coach Sean Lewis on Thursday and he’s begun to fill out the Golden Flashes staff. As SI reported Thursday morning, San Jose State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder will be his OC. Sources told SI that Chattanooga defensive coordinator Tom Kaufman will be his DC. In addition, Kaufman is bringing his D-line coach Brian Cochran with him to the MAC as his DL coach.

Both Kaufman and Cochran are products of John Carroll University, a small D-III school that cranks out big-time football coaches. Kaufman is a protégé of Miami’s Manny Diaz and was the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Syracuse before going to the FCS program, where they had a top-25 defense in 2017. Cochran spent a decade at John Carroll working as a defensive line coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Last year Kent State was 2–10.