How to Watch the Birmingham Bowl Between Texas Tech and USF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Texas Tech vs. USF on Saturday Dec. 23.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2017

Texas Tech faces off against USF Saturday Dec. 23 in the Birmingham Bowl.

USF enters the game at 9-2 after going 2-2 to close out the season. The Bulls opened their season at 7-0 by putting up more than 30 points in each of those games. Quarterback Quinton Flowers is the driving force behind the USF offense and he will be looking for a strong finish to his senior year. He has 2,600 passing yards and 972 rushing yards that have led to 31 total touchdowns. 

Texas Tech is 6-6 with all of those losses coming in conference. A four-game losing streak in the middle of the season nearly deterred the Red Raiders' pursuit of a bowl, but a win over Texas in the regular season finale got them the much-need sixth victory. In that game quarterback Nic Shimonek came off the bench to throw two touchdowns. For the season he has 3,547 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

