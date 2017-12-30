Mark Richt was not pleased about something as the first half of the Orange Bowl came to a close and he had to be restrained on the sideline after grabbing an official.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half and Wisconsin deep in Miami territory, Richt picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after yelling with officials and grabbing one on the arm. It appears that Richt was upset over what might have been a missed holding call on the play before, a 21-yard gain down to the Miami 10-yard line on a third and 11.

The Badgers got a first and goal at the Miami five and punched it on the next play to give themselves a 24-14 lead going into the break.

Here is Richt's exchange with the officials.

Have never seen Mark Richt this heated pic.twitter.com/IS93RX7BJM — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 31, 2017

Here is the potential missed holding call. Watch Wisconsin right tackle David Edwards (79) against Miami defensive lineman Trent Harris (33).

Mark might have been unhappy about this lack of a holding call pic.twitter.com/gLMHlFAtJf — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 31, 2017

When asked what made him so angry during halftime, Richt said, "If you watch the tape, you'll see."

Richt was not ejected from the game despite making contact with the official. On Friday, Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. was ejected for making contact with an official during the Music City Bowl.

