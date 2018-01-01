Watch: Baker Mayfield Receiving Touchdown Extends Oklahoma Lead Over Georgia

Oklahoma busted out a nifty trick play just before halftime. 

By Dan Gartland
January 01, 2018

Oklahoma’s offense really was firing on all cylinders in the first half of Monday’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia. Everyone expected Baker Mayfield to put on a show with his arm, but he also did it with his hands. 

Just before the half, the Sooners stretched their lead to 31–14 with a nifty trick play. Mayfield tossed to fullback Dimitri Flowers, who then pitched to receiver CeeDee Lamb coming around on a reverse. Lamb tried to carry it himself into the end zone but instead opted to pass to Mayfield in the corner of the end zone. 

Georgia was able to make it a two-score game, though, on a 55-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship as time expired in the half. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters