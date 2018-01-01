Oklahoma’s offense really was firing on all cylinders in the first half of Monday’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia. Everyone expected Baker Mayfield to put on a show with his arm, but he also did it with his hands.

Just before the half, the Sooners stretched their lead to 31–14 with a nifty trick play. Mayfield tossed to fullback Dimitri Flowers, who then pitched to receiver CeeDee Lamb coming around on a reverse. Lamb tried to carry it himself into the end zone but instead opted to pass to Mayfield in the corner of the end zone.

Now Baker Mayfield is out here catching TDs too pic.twitter.com/S3esgz4L9s — 2018 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) January 1, 2018

Georgia was able to make it a two-score game, though, on a 55-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship as time expired in the half.