Report: President Trump Plans to Attend Georgia-Alabama National Championship Game

President Trump is expected to attend Monday's College Football National Championship.

By Chris Chavez
January 03, 2018

President Donald Trump plans to attend the College Football National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to Greg Bluestein of the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Bluestein, he will be hosted by Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence's Chief Of Staff. First Lady Melania Trump is also expected to be in attendance.

Trump won the states of Alabama and Georgia in the 2016 Presidential Election. 

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated the schools as “two great football teams in the greatest conference in the country" during a press briefing.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters