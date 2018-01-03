President Donald Trump plans to attend the College Football National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to Greg Bluestein of the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Bluestein, he will be hosted by Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence's Chief Of Staff. First Lady Melania Trump is also expected to be in attendance.

Trump won the states of Alabama and Georgia in the 2016 Presidential Election.

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated the schools as “two great football teams in the greatest conference in the country" during a press briefing.