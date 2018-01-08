Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson Lead 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class

By Scooby Axson
January 08, 2018

Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, along with former coaches Frank Beamer and Mack Brown were among the 13 players and coaches selected to this year's class of the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Woodson played cornerback at Michigan and helped lead the Wolverines to a share of the national championship in 1997.

Miami safety Ed Reed was a two-time All-American selection and led the Hurricanes to a BCS title in 2001.

Also being enshrined will be Georgia Tech receiver Calvin Johnson, who won the ACC Player of the Year award and the Biletnikoff Award in 2006.

Brown had a 238-117-1 record in 29 seasons with Tulane, North Carolina and Texas, coaching the Longhorns to the 2006 National Championship. Beamer's 280 career victories rank sixth in FBS history and he coached Virginia Tech to 23 straight bowl appearances.

Also inducted into the class were:

Rice running back Trevor Cobb (1989-92)
Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins (1991-94)
Montana quarterback Dave Dickenson (1992-95)
Illinois linebacker Dana Howard (1991-94)
Temple running back Paul Palmer (1983-86)
Georgia offensive tackle Matt Stinchcomb (1995-98)
Nebraska offensive lineman Aaron Taylor (1994-97)
Austin College and Northwest Missouri State coach Mel Tjeerdsma (1984-2010)

The players and coaches will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 4 in New York City.

