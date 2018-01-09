Alabama’s win over Georgia in the national championship game on Monday wasn’t without a bit of controversy.

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a Crimson Tide comeback from down 20–7 but it looks like the officials might have missed a penalty on the late-fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley.

You can see here that true freshman running back Najee Harris—lined up wide to the left—is the first one off the line on the play, but it’s tougher to tell whether it’s a false start when the player isn’t on the offensive line.

WR at bottom junmps early on TD. pic.twitter.com/yHneikxMmM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2018

Did he leave early or did he time the snap perfectly? It’s a close call.

The game ended up going to overtime after Alabama missed a field goal as time expired in regulation. Tua Tagovailoa’x 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime won the game.