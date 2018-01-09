Did Officials Miss a False Start on Alabama’s Game-Tying Touchdown?

It looks like the officiating crew missed a big one here. 

By Dan Gartland
January 09, 2018

Alabama’s win over Georgia in the national championship game on Monday wasn’t without a bit of controversy. 

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a Crimson Tide comeback from down 20–7 but it looks like the officials might have missed a penalty on the late-fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley. 

You can see here that true freshman running back Najee Harris—lined up wide to the left—is the first one off the line on the play, but it’s tougher to tell whether it’s a false start when the player isn’t on the offensive line. 

• Get Sports Illustrated’s Alabama commemorative issue right here

Did he leave early or did he time the snap perfectly? It’s a close call. 

The game ended up going to overtime after Alabama missed a field goal as time expired in regulation. Tua Tagovailoa’x 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime won the game. 

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters