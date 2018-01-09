Watch: Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa Break Down Alabama's National-Championship WInning Touchdown Pass

Tua Tagovailoa breaks down how he saw the game-winning play unfold.

By Chris Chavez
January 09, 2018

Alabama secured its fifth national championship in nine years on a 42-yard Tua Tagovailoa pass to DeVonta Smith to secure a 26–23 overtime victory over Georgia.

After the game head coach Nick Saban, who won his fifth national championship with the Crimson Tide and tied legendary coach Bear Bryant with six titles, broke down the play in his post-game interview with ESPN.

"I knew we were running Seattle, which is four streaks and when I saw Smitty come open on the other side and Tua threw it, I said 'This is it.'"

Tagovailoa also shared his perspective of the play.

"They tried to disguise their Cover Two. And when I dropped back, I looked at their middle safety down, I mean the Cover Two safety, inside on the third receiver coming over and I just went back outside and Smitty was open so I took the shot and here we are now."

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters