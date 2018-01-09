Alabama erased a 13-point lead over Georgia in the National Championship game before prevailing in a 26–23 overtime win.

The victory gave the Crimson Tide their fifth title in the last nine seasons, putting the SEC on top of the college football world once again.

Newspapers around the country captured the jubilation of Alabama's victory and the heartbreak of Georgia.

Newspapers in Alabama after the Crimson Tide win the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/S2yNbkhWyE — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) January 9, 2018

The Montgomery Advertiser's front page and sports cover for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, after Alabama's epic #NationalChampionship win. pic.twitter.com/EWWt3UC4Tq — MontgomeryAdvertiser (@MGMAdvertiser) January 9, 2018

