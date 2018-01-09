Newspapers across the country celebrated Alabama's fifth national title in nine years with front pages dedicated to their victory
Alabama erased a 13-point lead over Georgia in the National Championship game before prevailing in a 26–23 overtime win.
The victory gave the Crimson Tide their fifth title in the last nine seasons, putting the SEC on top of the college football world once again.
Newspapers around the country captured the jubilation of Alabama's victory and the heartbreak of Georgia.
Newspapers in Alabama after the Crimson Tide win the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/S2yNbkhWyE— Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) January 9, 2018
Early look at tomorrow's @tuscaloosanews wrap and A1. pic.twitter.com/wQrcrdUL9S— Jason Armstrong (@JasonLArmstrong) January 9, 2018
Here's our @nydnsports back page. #Alabama #NationalChampionship #TuaTagovailoa @apse_sportmedia @AlabamaFTBL https://t.co/ZR54HTT0Ai pic.twitter.com/802In1GhWi— Back Page Guy NYDN (@BackPageGuyNYDN) January 9, 2018
The Montgomery Advertiser's front page and sports cover for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, after Alabama's epic #NationalChampionship win. pic.twitter.com/EWWt3UC4Tq— MontgomeryAdvertiser (@MGMAdvertiser) January 9, 2018
Historic cover on the @ajc this morning. Available at newstands everywhere. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uq5Cid732K— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) January 9, 2018
