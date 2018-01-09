Alabama Favored to Defend CFP Title

Las Vegas oddsmakers favor Alabama to repeat as national champions

By Scooby Axson
January 09, 2018

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas expect Alabama to be on top of the college football world again next season, favoring the Crimson Tide over CFP runner–up Georgia..

The Crimson Tide continued their dominance by winning its fifth national championship in the past nine seasons in an overtime thriller over the Bulldogs.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook set the Crimson Tide odds to repeat at 3–1. Georgia are 9–2 favorites, followed by Clemson at 6-1 and Ohio State at 8-1.

College Football
2018's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Who Will Be the Class of College Football Next Fall?

The other playoff team, Oklahoma, who must replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield are at 30–1; the same odds as LSU, Michigan State and Washington.

Michigan is at 10-1, followed by Big Ten rival Penn State at 12–1. Texas is the Big 12's highest representative at 25–1. Miami, Wisconsin, and Auburn are also listed at 25–1.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on December 29 with the national championship game being held Jan. 7, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters