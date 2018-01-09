Oddsmakers in Las Vegas expect Alabama to be on top of the college football world again next season, favoring the Crimson Tide over CFP runner–up Georgia..

The Crimson Tide continued their dominance by winning its fifth national championship in the past nine seasons in an overtime thriller over the Bulldogs.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook set the Crimson Tide odds to repeat at 3–1. Georgia are 9–2 favorites, followed by Clemson at 6-1 and Ohio State at 8-1.

The other playoff team, Oklahoma, who must replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield are at 30–1; the same odds as LSU, Michigan State and Washington.

Michigan is at 10-1, followed by Big Ten rival Penn State at 12–1. Texas is the Big 12's highest representative at 25–1. Miami, Wisconsin, and Auburn are also listed at 25–1.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on December 29 with the national championship game being held Jan. 7, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.