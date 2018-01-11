Naked Alabama Student Arrested After Championship Celebration

Jeez, man, act like you’ve been there before.

By Dan Gartland
January 11, 2018

If you thought Alabama fans were sick of all the winning, think again. They’re still celebrating each national championship like it’s their first. 

One unnamed Alabama student might have celebrated too hard, though. A 19-year-old man was arrested for public lewdness after being found on the porch of a university office building in the nude, according to the Tuscaloosa News

“Upon our arrival, I saw a white male sitting on the porch naked with his clothes scattered in various places,” the arrest report reads. “(The student) stated that he had been drinking earlier in the night and didn’t know how he ended up there.”

