A Division I-quality football prospect is one of five people charged with capital murder in the killing of an Alabama teenager, according to the Gadsden Times.

Jessie Altman, a three-star defensive tackle recruit in the class of 2019, was booked into jail on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 4 killing of 18-year-old Aaron Huff in Gadsden, Alabama.

Altman, 17, of neighboring Rainbow City, played football at Etowah High School, where he was a Class 5A Honorable Mention choice as a junior this season. He has a number of scholarship offers from schools such as West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Texas, as well as from FCS programs like Jacksonville State and Tennessee State, according to Rivals.

The first person charged in the case was 17-year-old Tyler Abbot, who was arrested Monday. Kalab Whitworth, 16, was arrested Tuesday. Police picked up Altman, 17-year-old Lonterry Harrison and 18-year-old Broderick Pearson on Wednesday.

Police say Huff was shot while stopped in a car at an intersection after an altercation with the suspects in a nearby parking lot, according to AL.com. Police have not said publicly which of the suspects, or how many of them, fired shots at the car.