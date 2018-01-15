Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was spotted in Tuscaloosa at Alabama’s football facility on Monday, the Tuscaloosa News reports.

Alabama is looking for a new offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll was hired to the same position by the NFL’s Bills.

Freeze revitalized a previously hapless Rebels program largely thanks to his offensive gameplanning. His team beat Alabama in 2014 and 2015, making him one of only two coaches to beat Saban’s Tide in consecutive years. (Les Miles is the other.)

Freeze left Oxford after it was revealed he had been using his school-issued phone to call escorts while out on recruiting trips. He was also caught up in an NCAA investigation into improper benefits but escaped major punishment. He was issued a two-conference game suspension that only applies if he is hired as a head coach before the end of the 2018 season.

The next Alabama offensive coordinator will be the Tide’s third since the departure of Lane Kiffin. Steve Sarkisian coached in only the national championship game loss to Clemson before departing for the Falcons, at which point Daboll was hired to replace him.