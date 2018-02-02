Four-Star QB Brevin White Commits to Princeton Over Alabama

In an unusual move, a four-star prospect has said no to Alabama. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 02, 2018

Instead, quarterback Brevin White of Paraclete High School in Lancaster, California, is sticking with Princeton where he has been committed to since July 2017, he said Friday.

National champions Alabama gave White an offer on Jan. 25 and he visited soon after. 

But the Crimson Tide just wasn't a match, and White called Bama coach Nick Saban on Friday.

White told CBS Sports he stuck with his heart in choosing Princeton because it "checks more boxes" to achieve his off the field goals. He said he will major in economics and pursue finance if football doesn't work out. 

This is the second time Princeton has beaten out an SEC program for a quarterback: Class of 2013's Chad Kanoff originally signed with Vanderbilt but then backed out of his National Letter of Intent after Signing Day to enroll at Princeton. Kanoff set single season records this year with 3,474 passing yards and was the Ivy League Football Player of the Season. 

 

 

