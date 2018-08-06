Washington has granted the release of former five-star recruit Ale Kaho, coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, members of the Huskies' coaching staff had been in contact with Kaho since he requested his formal release of the program on Thursday.

"He has been granted a release," Petersen told reporters after practice Monday. "His family was really adamant that he needs to—he's going through some stuff and he needs to be close to his family. And we get that. You’ve got to do the right thing. We wish him the best."

Kaho was the top inside linebacker in the class of 2018 according to 247 Sports, and the highest-ranking recruit Petersen had ever landed in his 13 years as a coach between Boise State and Washington, according to The Times.

According to The Times, Kaho had been dealing with some family issues recently as his parents are going through a divorce and he had an aunt and uncle die unexpectedly last month. Kaho has been with his family in Reno, Nev. since the memorial services for his family members.

Prior to going back home, Kaho had been staying in Seattle for six weeks this summer, but he was unable to practice with the team during formal offseason training because he still had one high-school class to finish before he could enroll at Washington. A family member told The Times Kaho had lost about 20 pounds while in Seattle and that "Football is not even our concern right now."