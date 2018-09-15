Wisconsin welcomes BYU to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15 for what will be the Badgers' last non-conference game of the regular season.

Coming off a 45-14 victory over New Mexico, Wisconsin received one first-place vote in this week's AP Poll, but dropped one spot from No. 5 down to No. 6. Saturday's contest will be the third straight the Badgers play at home to open their season. Wisconsin's first road game of the year will also be its first conference game of 2018 and it will come against Iowa on Sept. 22.

The Cougars are fresh off a 21-18 loss to California that moved them to 1-1 on the season. The home loss to a Pac-12 opponent came one week after BYU went on the road and toppled Arizona 28-23 to start the season.

Last season, the Cougars hosted the Badgers. Wisconsin won 40-6.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN