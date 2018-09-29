How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Oregon play Cal on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 29, 2018

On Saturday, Sept. 29, Oregon travels to Cal for a matchup of ranked Pac-12 North teams.

The Ducks are the No. 19 team in the country, a slight improvement on their ranking from a week ago despite losing to Stanford in overtime in their most recent contest. Through four games this season Oregon is 3-1 and has scored at least 31 points each time on the field. Saturday's game will be the first time this season the Ducks go on the road and it will be the first of four road games in their next six contests. This game is also likely to be the second of three straight games Oregon plays against a ranked opponent if Washington can stay in the top 25 until Oct. 13.

The Golden Bears are 3-0 and this week is their first time being ranked since Week 8 of the 2015 season. Cal is coming off a bye that followed their biggest win of the young season. A pair of one-possession wins over UNC and BYU to open the season helped get the Golden Bears ready to pick up their 45-23 victory over Idaho State. In the first two games of the season, Cal scored 45 points combined, so it will likely need to replicate its offensive output from the Idaho State game to keep things close with Oregon.

Last season, the Ducks defeated the Golden Bears 45-24.

How to Watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch using FOX Sports Go.

