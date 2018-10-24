Courtney Smith's lawyer reportedly refutes that her domestic violence protection order reached with former Ohio State receivers coach Zach Smith is "mutual," as her ex-husband initially characterized it, according to Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde.

Julia Leveridge, Courtney Smith's attorney, said in a statement that Zach Smith's claim Tuesday that the protection is mutual was not true.

Courtney and Zach agreed to a three-year domestic violence protection order Tuesday. Zach Smith tweeted a statement that evening discussing why he and his ex-wife agreed to the order, which he called "mutual."

"I have made sure that we agreed to a Mutual Protection Order so that I am never in a situation to get falsely or wrongfully accused of anything in my life," he wrote.

Ohio State fired Smith, a longtime member of head coach Urban Meyer’s staff, on July 23 after an order of protection had been filed against him and other reports surfaced about past incidents involving the Smiths. When asked about a 2015 domestic violence allegation against Zach Smith at Big Ten media days on July 24, Meyer dismissed it saying, "I don't know who creates a story like this."

McMurphy later reported that Meyer might have known about that allegation against Zach Smith because Courtney Smith texted Meyer’s wife, Shelley, with details and photos of the abuse.

The university placed Meyer on administrative leave in early August while it investigated his management of the allegations. He was later suspended for the first three games of the season without pay after an independent investigation found that he mishandled the situation.