How to Watch NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch NC State go against conference rival Wake Forest on Thursday, Nov. 8.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 08, 2018

NC State welcomes state and conference rival Wake Forest to Raleigh on Thursday, Nov. 8.

The Wolfpack sit at No. 14 in the country in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The last time they were on the field was Nov. 3, when they picked up a 47-28 victory against Florida State, which ended a two-game losing streak. At 6-2, NC State still has a shot at its first 10-win season since 2002 when it went 11-3 and won the Gator Bowl.

The Demon Deacons are 4-5 and coming off a 41-24 loss to Syracuse. With only three games remaining, Wake Forest still has a shot at earning bowl eligibility, but it will be hard. Of its remaining games two are on the road and all of them come against teams who had better records going into this week. The last time the Demon Deacons missed out on a bowl game was coach Dave Clawson's second season in 2015 when they went 3-9.

Last season, Wake Forest defeated NC State 30-24.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Games

NC State: at Louisville (11/17), at North Carolina (11/24), vs. East Carolina (12/1)

Wake Forest: vs. Pittsburgh (11/17), at Duke (11/24)

