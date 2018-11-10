How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch Ohio State and Michigan State play each other on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 10, 2018

Ohio State continues its quest to get back to the College Football Playoff with a trip to East Lansing, Mich. for a matchup with Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The Buckeyes were ranked No. 10th in the latest College Football Playoff ranking and with a date with Michigan still on the schedule, a shot at making a national semifinal is still on the table. After getting slaughtered by Purdue 49-20 on the road, Ohio State got back to its winning ways with a 36-31 victory over Nebraska at home last week.

The Spartans are on a two-game winning streak that includes triumphs over Purdue and Maryland. This comes after Michigan State lost to Michigan for its third defeat of the season. With the No. 16 scoring defense in the country, the Spartans are the best team on that side of the ball Ohio State has faced so far this season. Michigan State has not allowed an opponent to reach 30 points since its season-opening 38-31 victory over Utah State.

Last season, the Buckeyes earned a 48-3 win over the Spartans.

How to Watch

Time: Noon

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Games

Ohio State: at Maryland (11/17), vs. Michigan (11/24)

Michigan State: at Nebraska (11/17), vs. Rutgers (11/24)

