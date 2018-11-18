There wasn't much movement in the top 25 going into the last week of the regular season.
Conference championship games are fast approaching as the regular season starts to wind down.
There were a fair share of teams that took on weaker competition on Saturday as they prep for the final game before the postseason.
In the Big 12, a pair of ranked teams suffered defeats as No. 15 Texas knocked off No. 16 Iowa State and Oklahoma State upset No. 9 West Virginia. The Longhorns and Mountaineers are now tied at 6-2 in the conference. One will likely finish second in the standings and face Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.
Boston College was upset by Florida State a year after picking up a historic win against the Seminoles. And Syracuse was dominated by Notre Dame in a contest featuring two teams in the top 12.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington State
T8. UCF
T8. LSU
10. Ohio State
11. Texas
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Utah State
15. Penn State
16. Washington
17. Kentucky
18. Utah
19. Syracuse
20. Northwestern
21. Boise State
22. Mississippi State
23. Army
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State