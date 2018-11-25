Ohio State's Win Over Michigan Creates Drama in AP Poll

Just how far up did Ohio State move in the AP Poll after beating Michigan?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 25, 2018

The regular season is over for most teams and conference championship week is now upon us.

This past week presented teams with an opportunity to bolster their College Football Playoff ranking, move into position to play for a conference championship or just beat up on their rivals.

For Ohio State, Saturday was a chance to do all three. And for the Washington Huskies, Friday was their shot. The Buckeyes beat the Michigan Wolverines and the Huskies beat the Washington State Cougars.

LSU also lost this week, making it three teams in the top 10 that tasted defeat. Still, there wasn't too much movement in the rankings.

View full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. UCF

8. Michigan

9. Texas

10. Washington

11. Florida

T12. Washington State

T12. LSU

14. Penn State

15. West Virginia

16.Kentucky

17. Utah

18. Syracuse

19.Boise State

20.Mississippi State

21. Northwestern

22. Texas A&M

23. Army

24. Iowa State

25.  Fresno State

.
