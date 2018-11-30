Alabama vs. Georgia: All-Time Head-to-Head Rivalry Results

A look at how one of the SEC's most exciting rivalries has shaped up throughout the years.

By Kaelen Jones
November 30, 2018

Alabama and Georgia will square off for the 69th time ever this weekend in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The rivarly between the southern schools dates all the way back to 1895, when the two schools first faced off in Columbus, Ga. Through 1921, Georgia held the upper hand in the series, gaining a 9–4–3 lead.

Alabama has dominated since, entering the December 2018 bout with a 39–25–4 advantage.

The Crimson Tide have won each of the last four meetings between the two schools, including their matchup in the 2018 College Football Playoff Final. Alabama won the game 26–23 in overtime on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's 41-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith.

Here's how each of the past 10 meetings have gone between the two schools:

Sept. 22, 1991: Alabama (Home) won, 10–0
Oct. 1, 1994: Alabama (H) won, 29–28
Sept. 30, 1995: Alabama won, 31–0
Oct. 5, 2002: Georgia won, 27–25
Oct. 4, 2003: Georgia (H), won 37–23
Sept. 22, 2007: Georgia won, 26–23 OT
Sept. 27, 2008: Alabama won, 41–30
Dec. 1, 2012: Alabama won, 32–28
Oct. 3, 2015: Alabama won, 38–10
Jan. 8, 2018: Alabama won, 26–23 OT

