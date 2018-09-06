Week 2 of the college football season gets started Friday, Sept. 7 with a matchup between No. 16 TCU and SMU.

All 25 ranked teams will take the field this week and there will be two games pitting top-25 conference rivals against each other. Reigning SEC champions No. 3 Georgia will go on the road to take on No. 24 South Carolina, and No. 17 USC will travel to play No. 10 Stanford in a contest between two of the top teams in the Pac-12.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place Week 2 below.

Friday, Sept. 7

• 8 p.m. No. 16 TCU at SMU (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 8

• Noon New Mexico at No. 5 Wisconsin (Big Ten Network)

• Noon No. 18 Mississippi State at Kansas State (ESPN)

• Noon Western Michigan at No. 21 Michigan (FS1)

• Noon Towson at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

• Noon Eastern Michigan at Purdue (Big Ten Network)

• Noon Liberty at Army (CBSSN)

• Noon Nevada at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

• Noon Arizona at Houston (ABC/ESPN2)

• Noon Duke at Northwestern (ESPNU)

• Noon Georgia Tech at South Florida (ABC/ESPN2)

• 12:30 p.m. Georgia State at NC State (ACC Network)

• 1 p.m. UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma (FOX)

• 1 p.m. Holy Cross at Boston College (ACC Network)

• 2 p.m. William & Mary at No. 12 Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

• 2 p.m. Portland State at No. 23 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

• 2 p.m. Air Force at Florida Atlantic (No TV channel listed)

• 2 p.m. Kansas at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Arkansas State at No. 1 Alabama (ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. Rutgers at No. 4 Ohio State (Big Ten Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Ball State at No. 8 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Nebraska (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Buffalo at Temple (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Navy (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at East Carolina (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Wagner at Syracuse (ACC Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Howard at Kent State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Morgan State at Akron (ESPN+)

• 4 p.m. Lamar at Texas Tech (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m. Southern Illinois at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. Eastern Tennessee State at Tennessee (SEC Network)

• 5 p.m. North Dakota at No. 9 Washington (Pac-12 Network)

• 6 p.m. Iowa State at Iowa (FOX)

• 6 p.m. Youngstown State at No. 14 West Virginia (No TV channel listed)

• 6 p.m. South Carolina State at No. 19 UCF (ESPN3)

• 6 p.m. Savannah State at No. 22 Miami (ACC Network)

• 6 p.m. Maryland at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m. UMass at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m. Appalachian State at Charlotte (ESPN+)

• 6:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Marshall (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at No. 11 LSU (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. UT Martin at Middle Tennessee (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Southern at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. UL Monroe at Southern Mississippi (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. UAB at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Baylor at UTSA (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. Indiana State at Louisville (ACC Network)

• 7 p.m. Wyoming at Missouri (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. TBD vs. Valdosta State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Florida A&M at Troy (ESPN+)

• 7:20 p.m. Samford at Florida State (ACC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Alabama State at No. 7 Auburn (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Kentucky at No. 25 Florida State (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Illinois (Big Ten Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Indiana (Big Ten Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Arkansas at Colorado State (CBSSN)

• 7:30 p.m. Utah at Northern Illinois (ESPNEWS)

• 7:30 p.m. Maine at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)

• 7:30 p.m. Florida International at Old Dominion (No TV channel listed)

• 7:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at North Texas (ESPN+)

• 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at Minnesota (FS1)

• 8 p.m. No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh (ABC)

• 8 p.m. New Mexico State at Utah State (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m. South Alabama at Oklahoma State (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m. Tulsa at Texas (Longhorn Network)

• 8 p.m. Nicholls at Tulane (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m. Southern Utah at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

• 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami (OH) (ESPN3)

• 8:30 p.m. No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford (FOX)

• 9 p.m. UTEP at UNLV (No TV channel listed)

• 9 p.m. Sacramento State at San Diego State (No TV channel listed)

• 10:15 p.m. UConn at No. 20 Boise State (ESPNU)

• 10:15 p.m. California at BYU (ESPN2)

• 10:45 p.m. No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State (ESPN)

• 11 p.m. San Jose State at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

• 11:59 p.m. Rice at Hawai'i (No TV channel listed)