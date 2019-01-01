LSU's Joe Burrow probably would have preferred a less painful turning point in the Fiesta Bowl, but the quarterback will take the shift nonetheless.

About halfway through the first quarter of LSU's matchup with UCF with the Tigers trailing 7-3, Burrow had a chance to put LSU ahead. However, he threw an interception to Brandon Moore at the UCF seven-yard line that was returned for a touchdown.

During the return, Burrow took a massive (but legal) hit from Knights defensive lineman Joey Connors as he pursued Moore.

Goodness Joe Burrow 💀 pic.twitter.com/ESsgSvXlVJ — Tim England (@tengland150) January 1, 2019

Joe Burrow got obliterated by this block pic.twitter.com/RRnlSJZjiB — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 1, 2019

Since that hit though, LSU and Burrow have been on fire.

Burrow closed out the first half by going 10-for-17 for 190 yards and three touchdowns to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead going into the break.

Joe Burrow's out here dropping dimes in the Fiesta Bowl 🎯

(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/UKKlA5YjxP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 1, 2019

In addition to the crushing legal hit on the block, Burrow also took an illegal shot after he started rolling.

Joe Burrow threw a 33-yard TD just TWO PLAYS after this hit 👏 pic.twitter.com/u77ULt7f8Y — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2019

Joe Burrow does his best Drew Brees impersonation and finds Justin Jefferson for an easy touchdown pass. #LSU pic.twitter.com/zdC4E4dQiJ — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) January 1, 2019

At halftime, Burrow is 12-for-23 for 221 yards, three scores and a pick.