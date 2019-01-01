Watch: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Gets Lit Up on Pick-Six Return, Responds With Crazy Hot Streak

Since taking this massive hit, LSU's Joe Burrow has been making UCF pay.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 01, 2019

LSU's Joe Burrow probably would have preferred a less painful turning point in the Fiesta Bowl, but the quarterback will take the shift nonetheless.

About halfway through the first quarter of LSU's matchup with UCF with the Tigers trailing 7-3, Burrow had a chance to put LSU ahead. However, he threw an interception to Brandon Moore at the UCF seven-yard line that was returned for a touchdown.

During the return, Burrow took a massive (but legal) hit from Knights defensive lineman Joey Connors as he pursued Moore.

Since that hit though, LSU and Burrow have been on fire.

Burrow closed out the first half by going 10-for-17 for 190 yards and three touchdowns to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead going into the break.

In addition to the crushing legal hit on the block, Burrow also took an illegal shot after he started rolling.

At halftime, Burrow is 12-for-23 for 221 yards, three scores and a pick.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)