Tom Brady's agent, Don Yee, wants Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to revolutionize his new professional football league.

During a radio interview with 104.5 "The Zone" on Thursday, Yee said that he wants Lawrence to be the Pacific Pro Football League's "Joe Namath." Yee is one of the founders of the league.

Namath, a former quarterback for the Crimson Tide, left Alabama early after being taken as the No. 1 overall pick in 1964 by the New York Jets of the new American Football League. Namath's decision paved the way for other players and helped the emerging AFL grow.

“Our player population will be players such as Trevor Lawrence at Clemson,” Yee said. “We would like to make him an employment offer, professionalize him right away, be our Joe Namath."

Yee's new league, which will provide opportunities for players younger than that to play professionally, is set to debut with four teams with 50 players each in Southern California in July 2019.

Lawrence, a 19-year-old rising sophomore, led the Tigers to a national title during his freshman campaign with a 44–16 win over Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif.

Yee added that their could be endorsements for the young quarterback as part of the deal.

“Adidas is one of our founding sponsors, and I think they might want to make him an endorsement proposal. He would be professional and he would learn an NFL-style game with us before he declares for the (NFL) draft.”

Current NFL rules dictate that a player must be at least three years removed from high school to enter the draft, which wouldn't make Lawrence eligible until the 2021 NFL draft.

In addition to potential endorsements, Lawrence would be eiligible for the rest of the Pacific Pro Football League's benefits.

"Players will receive a salary, benefits, and even paid tuition and books for one year at community college," the League website says. "Players also will be able to market themselves for compensation, and begin creating a financial retirement plan if they so choose. Pacific Pro’s top priority will be the proper development of the player, on and off the field, using professional protocols.