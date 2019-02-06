College football’s 2019 recruiting cycle comes to an end today with the arrival of the sport’s traditional National Signing Day. Even though most of the action happened just before Christmas (87 of the top 100 prospects in the 247Sports Composite rankings sent in their national letters of intent during the three-day early signing period, now in its second year of existence), the first Wednesday in February still holds symbolic significance as a springboard into spring practice and a tone-setter for the long offseason ahead.

It would take a stunning turn of events to knock Alabama from the No. 1 spot in 2019’s class rankings, but the players who still have to decide their college futures can swing plenty of smaller-scale battles that have defined this cycle. Texas and Texas A&M are both closing in on top-five classes to add to their offseason hype machines, Oklahoma is hanging onto a top-five spot after landing one of the biggest prizes of the transfer portal in Jalen Hurts and SEC also-rans like Florida, LSU and Tennessee are looking to supercharge their 2019 expectations by landing a few final big names.

Check back all day as the few remaining big names reveal their decisions and the final class rankings take shape. (Unless otherwise specified, all prospect and class rankings below are pulled from the 247Sports Composite.)

7 a.m. ET: The Day Ahead

• Can’t wait for the faxes to start firing? Here’s some reading material from SI’s team of college football writers to get you ready for the day ahead.

Scooby Axson ran down the five big-picture storylines that have helped the February signing day retain some intrigue this year. Ross Dellenger dove deep on the murky world of “uncommittable” scholarship offers and found some staggering numbers behind a recruiting trend that has coaches and players concerned. Joan Niesen set the table for a handful of quarterback situations that top-ranked incoming true freshmen could have a say in by year’s end. And Andy Staples caught up with new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins as he engineers (get it?) a full-scale rebrand at a program that spent the last 11 years running the triple option.

• Miami got the festivities started with a splash from the other side of the world: 6'4", 215-pound junior college punter Louis Hedley checked in from Australia to officially join Manny Diaz's first signing class a few hours ahead of the crowd on Tuesday evening. Hedley, who committed to the Hurricanes last fall, is a fascinating character. Just look at this guy and tell me the Ray Guy Award race hasn’t already been settled:

• Most of the top-ranked players yet to sign will do so live on ESPN networks during the back half of the day's signing day festivities. Live TV coverage runs from noon to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2, flips over to ESPNU from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., then ends with College Football Live on ESPN2 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Here's who you'll be able to see commit live on national TV:

RB Jerrion Ealy, Jackson, Miss. (Noon ET hour)

ATH Kaiir Elam, North Palm Beach, Fla. (1 p.m. ET hour)

DL Ishmael Sopsher and WR Devonta Lee, Amite, LA. (1:45 p.m. ET)

LB Henry To'oto'o and DE Isaiah Foseky, Concord, Calif. (3 p.m. ET hour)

OT Darnell Wright, Huntington, W.Va. (4 p.m. ET hour)

• The Crimson Tide appear to be safe atop the class rankings, but there’s still some palace intrigue in Tuscaloosa to monitor. Tuesday’s news that defensive end Eyabi Anoma, the highest-rated recruit in Alabama’s 2018 class, was entering the transfer portal, coupled with the announcement that four-star QB Carson Beck had decommitted from the 2020 class, count as cracks in the flawless armor for a program that has finished with the No. 1 ranking in every recruiting cycle but one this decade.

Alabama is still in on several high-profile names, including Ealy, Sopsher and To'oto'o, and it must ward off outside advances on four committed players, led by four-star defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Byron Young.