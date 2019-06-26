Who is ready for the possibility of Tommy Tuberville becoming a U.S. Senator?

The former Auburn coach is used to succeeding in Alabama, but not on this scale. However, when you coached college football in the state and had an undefeated team one of the 10 seasons you were there, it makes every other job seem like a piece of cake.

I like to think that was part of his thought process when he first announced he was going to run for the state's Senate seat that will be voted on in 2020.

After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step -- I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team. https://t.co/jlW8VdXpoq #TeamTommy #ALSen #MAGA — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) April 6, 2019

And now, a little more than eight months before the Republican primary, a new poll shows that Tuberville is leading the competition.

AL SEN GOP primary poll (Cygnal): Tommy Tuberville 29, Bradley Byrne 21, Roy Moore 13, John Merrill 12, Arnold Mooney 2 - https://t.co/QHUEYsm72j — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) June 26, 2019

If Tuberville holds on to this lead, he'll face Sen. Doug Jones, the Democrat who won the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions back in 2017 and also graduated from the University of Alabama.

So yeah, if Tuberville wants the Senate seat, he'll need to win another Iron Bowl. Or is it the Iron Election?

Either way, he still has to win the primary, so let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

But there have to be a lot of Tigers fans ready to hit the polls for him—and at least a handful of Crimson Tide fans ready to go against him on principle.