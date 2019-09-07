Stanford vs. USC Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Stanford face USC in a matchup Saturday, Sept. 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 07, 2019

USC hosts Stanford in a rivalry matchup Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

USC is coming off a 31–23 win against Fresno State on Saturday, but the team lost its starting quarterback to injury. Trojan signal-caller JT Daniels suffered an ACL injury and a meniscus tear and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Clay Helton confirmed to reporters Sunday. 

The Cardinal reached a bowl game for the 10th-straight year in 2018, finishing the season at 9–4. Stanford earned a 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend. 

How to Watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream WatchESPN.

