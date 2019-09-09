Opening Lines for Every Week 3 College Football Game

Here's a complete list of Week 3 college football game lines.

By Emily Caron
September 09, 2019

Week 3 of the college football season is almost here, but this weekend's schedule doesn't feature a single matchup between top-25 AP ranked opponents. Last week's biggest clashes saw LSU take down Texas on the road, 45–38, while No. 1 Clemson handled Texas A&M, 24–10. The former Tigers jumped to No. 4 with the win while the latter, Clemson, remained on top.

Week 3 should still see some exciting football. Notre Dame-New Mexico boasts the biggest opening spread of the week at 38.5 points, while Iowa at Iowa State is the shortest.

Below is a full list of the Week 3 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.

Friday, Sept. 13
North Carolina at Wake Forest (-2.5)
Kansas at Boston College (-18.5)
Washington State (-10) at Houston
Saturday, Sept. 14
Ohio State (-14) at Indiana
Kansas State at Mississippi State (-9)
NC State (-6.5) at West Virginia
Maryland (-4) at Temple
Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (-16.5)
Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17.5)
Eastern Michigan at Illinois (-10.5)
Arkansas State at Georgia (-31.5)
Air Force at Colorado (-1.5)
San Diego State (-14.5) at New Mexico State
FAU (-2.5) at Ball State
New Mexico at Notre Dame (-38.5)
Akron at Central Michigan (-7)
Stanford at UCF (-7)
Alabama (-21) at South Carolina
East Carolina at Navy (-9)
Army (-13.5) at UTSA
USC (-4) at BYU
Georgia Southern at Minnesota (-17)
UNLV at Northwestern (-16.5)
Oklahoma State (-15) at Tulsa
Memphis (-20) at South Alabama
Iowa at Iowa State (-1)
Colorado State at Arkansas (-13.5)
Western Kentucky at Louisville (-10)
Arizona State at Michigan State (-10.5)
Northern Texas at California (-13)
Louisiana Tech (-7) at Bowling Green
Buffalo (-6.5) at Liberty
Southern Mississippi at Troy (-2)
UMass at Charlotte (-17)
Ohio at Marshall (-6)
Kent State at Auburn (-34.5)
Florida (-9.5) at Kentucky
Georgia State at Western Michigan (-11)
Texas State at SMU (-18)
Duke (-3) at Middle Tennessee State
Hawaii at Washington (-23)
TCU at Purdue (-1.5)
Clemson (-24) at Syracuse
Florida State at Virginia (-8)
Oklahoma (-17) at UCLA
Northern Illinois at Nebraska (-14)
Texas (-32) at Rice
Texas Tech (-3) at Arizona

