Opening Lines for Every Week 3 College Football Game

Here's a complete list of Week 3 college football game lines.
Week 3 of the college football season is almost here, but this weekend's schedule doesn't feature a single matchup between top-25 AP ranked opponents. Last week's biggest clashes saw LSU take down Texas on the road, 45–38, while No. 1 Clemson handled Texas A&M, 24–10. The former Tigers jumped to No. 4 with the win while the latter, Clemson, remained on top.
Week 3 should still see some exciting football. Notre Dame-New Mexico boasts the biggest opening spread of the week at 38.5 points, while Iowa at Iowa State is the shortest.
Below is a full list of the Week 3 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.
|Friday, Sept. 13
|North Carolina at Wake Forest (-2.5)
|Kansas at Boston College (-18.5)
|Washington State (-10) at Houston
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|Ohio State (-14) at Indiana
|Kansas State at Mississippi State (-9)
|NC State (-6.5) at West Virginia
|Maryland (-4) at Temple
|Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (-16.5)
|Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17.5)
|Eastern Michigan at Illinois (-10.5)
|Arkansas State at Georgia (-31.5)
|Air Force at Colorado (-1.5)
|San Diego State (-14.5) at New Mexico State
|FAU (-2.5) at Ball State
|New Mexico at Notre Dame (-38.5)
|Akron at Central Michigan (-7)
|Stanford at UCF (-7)
|Alabama (-21) at South Carolina
|East Carolina at Navy (-9)
|Army (-13.5) at UTSA
|USC (-4) at BYU
|Georgia Southern at Minnesota (-17)
|UNLV at Northwestern (-16.5)
|Oklahoma State (-15) at Tulsa
|Memphis (-20) at South Alabama
|Iowa at Iowa State (-1)
|Colorado State at Arkansas (-13.5)
|Western Kentucky at Louisville (-10)
|Arizona State at Michigan State (-10.5)
|Northern Texas at California (-13)
|Louisiana Tech (-7) at Bowling Green
|Buffalo (-6.5) at Liberty
|Southern Mississippi at Troy (-2)
|UMass at Charlotte (-17)
|Ohio at Marshall (-6)
|Kent State at Auburn (-34.5)
|Florida (-9.5) at Kentucky
|Georgia State at Western Michigan (-11)
|Texas State at SMU (-18)
|Duke (-3) at Middle Tennessee State
|Hawaii at Washington (-23)
|TCU at Purdue (-1.5)
|Clemson (-24) at Syracuse
|Florida State at Virginia (-8)
|Oklahoma (-17) at UCLA
|Northern Illinois at Nebraska (-14)
|Texas (-32) at Rice
|Texas Tech (-3) at Arizona