Opening Lines for Every Week 3 College Football Game

Week 3 of the college football season is almost here, but this weekend's schedule doesn't feature a single matchup between top-25 AP ranked opponents. Last week's biggest clashes saw LSU take down Texas on the road, 45–38, while No. 1 Clemson handled Texas A&M, 24–10. The former Tigers jumped to No. 4 with the win while the latter, Clemson, remained on top.

Week 3 should still see some exciting football. Notre Dame-New Mexico boasts the biggest opening spread of the week at 38.5 points, while Iowa at Iowa State is the shortest.

Below is a full list of the Week 3 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.