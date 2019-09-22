Another fun weekend of college football is nearing its end. As games wind down on the west coast, we present our fresh, post-Week 4 top 10, with a new team included this week.

Check back for our full Rundown right here in this space later Saturday night or Sunday morning.

TOP 10… Teams

1. Clemson

Last week: 1

Last game: Beat Charlotte 52–10

Next game: Saturday at North Carolina

The trip to Chapel Hill next week got a whole lot less dramatic after the Tar Heels lost to Appalachian State (on a blocked field goal attempt) and Wake Forest in back-to-back weeks.

2. Alabama

Last week: 2

Last game: Beat Southern Miss 49–7

Next game: Saturday vs. Ole Miss

Five touchdown passes for QB Tua Tagovailoa. He’s now got 17 on the season. Seventeen.

3. LSU

Last week: 5

Last game: Beat Vanderbilt 66–38

Next game: Oct. 5 against Utah State

QB Joe Burrow and his freakish receivers continue to tear into defenses. This time, it was poor Vanderbilt that felt the wrath of the Tigers’ overhauled spread offense. LSU had 599 yards.

4. Georgia

Last week: 3

Last game: Beat Notre Dame 23–17

Next game: Oct. 5 at Tennessee

The Bulldogs look like a CFP contender. They’ve got the defense, they’ve got the quarterback, they’ve got the running back. They took down Notre Dame with a furious second half.

5. Oklahoma

Last week: 4

Last game: Beat UCLA 48–14 (in Week 3)

Next game: Saturday vs. Texas Tech

Jalen Hurts did not post video game-type numbers this Saturday. It’s because the Sooners didn’t play.

6. Ohio State

Last week: 6

Last game: Beat Miami (Ohio) 76–3

Next game: Saturday at Nebraska

The Buckeyes have won their first four games by a combined score of 214–36.

7. Wisconsin

Last week: 8

Last game: Beat Michigan 35–14

Next game: Saturday vs. Northwestern

There is a reason we dropped Michigan from our Top 10 after Week 2. The Badgers made quick work out of the Wolverines, jumping to a 28–0 halftime lead.

8. Auburn

Last week: 9

Last game: Beat Texas A&M 28–20

Next game: Saturday vs. Mississippi State

The Tigers are making strides with their freshman quarterback Bo Nix. Their win over Texas A&M was an impressive road beating. They led 28–10 at one point. The Auburn defense is strong.

9. Texas

Last week: NR

Last game: Beat Oklahoma State 36–30

Next game: Oct. 5 at West Virginia

Yes, the Longhorns lost at home earlier this year, but that defeat came to our No. 3 ranked team. Texas is back… in the top 10. The Red River will be a thing this year, y’all.

10. Florida

Last week: 10

Last game: Beat Tennessee 34–3

Next game: Saturday vs. Towson

The Gators should be undefeated heading into a two-week stretch that’ll make or break their season—vs. Auburn on Oct. 5 and at LSU on Oct. 12.