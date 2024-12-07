Boise State Students Carry Goal Post Into River in Frigid Cold After Conference Title
After Boise State secured a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field, the goal posts standing above the blue turf were destined for the Boise River.
The Broncos beat UNLV 21–7 at Albertsons Stadium on Friday to win the Mountain West championship and an automatic bid into the CFP as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. Even though temperatures were sub-freezing in Boise, Idaho, students were on a mission to bring down the goal posts and get them to the frigid water.
One group of students walked the upright they carried into the river, while another threw the upright they handled off a bridge to many cheers.
A fitting cap to Boise State's last home game of the season, sitting at 12-1 with a conference title and CFP berth, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. He rushed for 209 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run Friday against the Rebels.
Now, the Broncos get to sit back and see who they will play in the College Football Playoff when the bracket is unveiled Sunday on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. They are likely to secure a first-round bye into the quarterfinals as one of the four highest-ranked teams of the five automatic bids.
We'll see how far the goal posts make it down the river until then.