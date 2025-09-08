Bowl Projections After Week 2: Florida Misses Postseason After Loss to USF
It’s always the supposedly quiet weeks in college football when chaos reigns supreme, and this past weekend was a great example. There were upsets all over the place despite just one game featuring two ranked teams.
As a result, the postseason picture has shifted for several teams. Florida goes from a decent destination close to Gainesville, Fla., to missing out on a bowl entirely. Mississippi State’s upset of Arizona State not only knocks the Sun Devils out of the College Football Playoff picture, but opens the door for the Bulldogs to make a bowl game.
Plus there are plenty of other fun potential matchups that are now on the board, from a rematch of the 2013 BCS title game in the Gator Bowl; Bill Belichick returning to Boston to play the other school he grew up at; Willie Fritz facing his old program; and some intriguing games featuring teams from the Group of 5 all the way up to the Power 2.
Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26.
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Arizona vs. Fresno State
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
Troy vs. Temple
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
Georgia Southern vs. Central Michigan
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
Southern Miss vs. Western Michigan
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
Appalachian State vs. San Jose State
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Virginia vs. Tennessee
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Miami (Ohio) vs. UNLV
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
East Carolina vs. Utah State
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. James Madison
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Colorado State
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Hawai‘i vs. UTEP
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Vanderbilt vs. Toledo
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Kansas vs. Minnesota
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
Cal vs. Memphis
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
Louisville vs. UTSA
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Michigan State
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
North Carolina vs. Navy
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
Baylor vs. Notre Dame
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Buffalo vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
Air Force vs. Rice
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Florida State vs. Auburn
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
TCU vs. Oklahoma
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
NC State vs. Mississippi State
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
Houston vs. Tulane
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Indiana vs. Missouri
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
USC vs. Texas Tech
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Ole Miss
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Colorado vs. SMU
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Alabama
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona State vs. Iowa
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
North Texas vs. Old Dominion
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
BYU vs. Texas A&M
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Duke vs. South Carolina
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
Washington vs. Georgia Tech
TBD/Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Ohio vs. Western Kentucky
