Bowl Projections After Week 2: Florida Misses Postseason After Loss to USF

Arizona State is bounced from the College Football Playoff, while the Gator Bowl features a 2013 BCS title game rematch.

Bryan Fischer

Through two weeks, the Gators are projected to miss out on a bowl game after losing to USF.
Through two weeks, the Gators are projected to miss out on a bowl game after losing to USF.
In this story:

It’s always the supposedly quiet weeks in college football when chaos reigns supreme, and this past weekend was a great example. There were upsets all over the place despite just one game featuring two ranked teams.

As a result, the postseason picture has shifted for several teams. Florida goes from a decent destination close to Gainesville, Fla., to missing out on a bowl entirely. Mississippi State’s upset of Arizona State not only knocks the Sun Devils out of the College Football Playoff picture, but opens the door for the Bulldogs to make a bowl game. 

Plus there are plenty of other fun potential matchups that are now on the board, from a rematch of the 2013 BCS title game in the Gator Bowl; Bill Belichick returning to Boston to play the other school he grew up at; Willie Fritz facing his old program; and some intriguing games featuring teams from the Group of 5 all the way up to the Power 2. 

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26.

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Arizona vs. Fresno State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Temple

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

Georgia Southern vs. Central Michigan

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Southern Miss vs. Western Michigan

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Appalachian State vs. San Jose State

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Virginia vs. Tennessee

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Miami (Ohio) vs. UNLV

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

East Carolina vs. Utah State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. James Madison

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Colorado State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. UTEP

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Vanderbilt vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Kansas vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

Cal vs. Memphis

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Louisville vs. UTSA

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Michigan State

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

North Carolina vs. Navy

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

Baylor vs. Notre Dame

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Buffalo vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

Air Force vs. Rice

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Florida State vs. Auburn

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

TCU vs. Oklahoma

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

NC State vs. Mississippi State

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. Tulane

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Indiana vs. Missouri

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

USC vs. Texas Tech

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. Ole Miss

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Colorado vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Alabama

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Iowa

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

North Texas vs. Old Dominion

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

BYU vs. Texas A&M

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Duke vs. South Carolina

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Washington vs. Georgia Tech

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Ohio vs. Western Kentucky

