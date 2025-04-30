Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Absolutely Went Off on Bill Belichick Over His ‘Dopey’ New Book
Bill Belichick has a new book coming out called The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. The North Carolina coach has been on a media tour to promote it, which got off to probably the worst start possible when his interview on CBS Sunday Morning went viral for all the wrong reasons last weekend.
On Tuesday his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson shared an email written by Belichick that went over what he wants to accomplish with his interviews about the book and how he can use those to his advantage to sell some copies.
ESPN's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo didn't really like what he saw in that email or in that CBS interview and he went off on Belichick on Wednesday, yelling on First Take about how the current North Carolina coach never wanted to help the media during his days with the New England Patriots and now he not only wants the media to help him but he also wants to tell them how they should do it.
“Now all of the sudden he needs the media to sell a book and he’s going to tell the media and interviews what to ask him and what to focus in on in a dopey book?" Russo screamed while standing very close to the ESPN camera. "Do you want to read 269 pages of Bill Belichick? No thank you. That is a disgrace. You’re going to write a book. Do the interviews and if they want to ask you about Malcolm Butler for 20 minutes, deal with it!”
Stephen A. Smith then chimed in with this: "I don’t disagree with you, you’re 100% right but I’d like to add something—we certainly don’t want to see someone with you telling folks we’re not answering those questions."
Here are Russo's full comments:
Yeah, this book tour is off to an awful start. And it feels like it's only going to get more awkward for Belichick. The college football season probably can't get here fast enough for the 73-year-old coach.