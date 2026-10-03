College Football Playoff Bracket Week 5 Live Projections: Separation Saturday for Contenders

Update at noon ET Saturday

Is it too early to call this coming weekend ‘Separation Saturday’ or will College Football Playoff hopes continue to remain alive for a wide swath of teams in the sport? Given where we’re at with the calendar turning to October and the number of teams flirting with seeing their paths to an automatic qualifier fade, it might well be the former even before touching upon any of the ranked matchups on tap.

With that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 5 before it’s set to shift significantly throughout a busy Saturday in the sport.

Live Week 5 College Football Playoff Bracket

Texas Georgia Miami Notre Dame Ohio State Florida Indiana Mississippi LSU Alabama BYU Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Florida

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Mississippi

Quarterfinals

Rose Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Florida

No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Florida Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Indiana

No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Indiana Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. winner of No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Mississippi

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

Boise State is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their memorable Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma, which is yet another reminder that we’re all getting old. While they don’t seem to have their hands full in the Pac-12 home opener, that’s not the case for Ohio State ahead of a trip to Kinnick. The Buckeyes can at least take solace that it’s not a night game against potential CFP contender Iowa, but will be on full alert about the prospect of a low-scoring, knockout fight on the road on Saturday.

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Florida

The Cougars are well rested ahead of a trip to TCU in a game they should win comfortably given the directions the two Big 12 contenders are heading in recent weeks. Still, it’s a tricky conference road game against a solid program, which is similar to what Florida is going to face as expectations are now fully upon the Gators as they head to Mizzou.

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana

Are the Crimson Tide a true CFP contender yet again this year? We’re going to get a good reading on that as they try to tune out the cowbells on Saturday and attempt to slow down Kamario Taylor at Mississippi State. As for their potential opponents, Curt Cignetti didn’t seem too happy with his team’s effort against Northwestern last week in a way that doesn’t spell good news for upcoming opponents Rutgers.

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Mississippi

The tough part for the Rebels is that the loss to Florida is going to linger extra long before they can get it out of their mouth next week against Vandy. On the flip side, the Tigers may as well be off given the caliber of their in-state opponent coming to Death Valley but they probably won’t mind it given who their next six opponents are after that.

Rose Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame

Following one of the Fighting Irish’s most comprehensive wins of the season so far, we’ll see if they can take that caliber of play on the road at North Carolina on Saturday in potentially wet conditions throughout the Carolinas. The C.J. Carr and Bill Belichick chess match will be fascinating to follow but it might be Notre Dame’s run game which winds up becoming more of a factor with the team’s success this weekend.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Miami

Is this the year Miami finally wins the ACC? If so, winning convincingly in adverse weather (rain and potential heavy thunderstorms on deck) and against a hostile crowd looking for a glimmer of hope under Dabo Swinney will more than underscore that this season winds up being the case.

Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia

Jared Curtis will have to actually play for Vanderbilt in order for Saturday’s game to be labeled the Jared Curtis Bowl, but even if the injured quarterback does take the field, something says the former UGA recruit’s day won’t be an easy one given how well the Bulldogs defense has been playing to start the season.

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas

The Longhorns are off this week ahead of their annual trip to Dallas for Red River. Strange things tend to happen in that game, no matter the records for either side, so one expects Steve Sarkisian and company not to take donning that golden hat lightly going into a must-win game against Oklahoma.

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