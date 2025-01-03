College Football Playoff Semifinal Matchups: Dates, Times, Streaming, Locations
We're officially through the College Football Playoff NY6 quarterfinal contests—which means we're now onto the Final Four.
The 2024-25 CFP semifinals are set to kickoff next Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10. Here's a look at the two matchups and how to watch each one:
How to Watch the Capital One Orange Bowl: Penn State vs. Notre Dame
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
After a postponement due to the horrendous attack on Bourbon Street this week, the Sugar Bowl was played on Thursday in New Orleans. Notre Dame came out with a dominant 23-10 win over Georgia Bulldogs. Now 13-1 on the year, the Fighting Irish are one of the final four left in college football for the first time since 2020.
They'll take on a team in Penn State, which, after defeating SMU in the first round, took down the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. Quarterback Drew Allar was sensational in the victory, throwing for three touchdowns—including two to tight end Tyler Warren who won the game's Offensive MVP award. Despite announcing in early December that he plans to return to the Nittany Lions, it's been reported that Allar could still decide to enter the 2025 NFL draft.
The semifinal will kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 7:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 9.
How to Watch the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Ohio State vs. Texas
- Date: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
Ohio State comes into next Friday's contest vs. Texas having pulled off a massive quarterfinal upset over Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes are now riding a two-game win streak after their late November loss to Michigan in "The Game," and look as poised as ever to win their first national title since 2014.
Meanwhile, their opponents in the Longhorns are coming off an overtime thriller versus Arizona State. The Sun Devils nearly completed a 16-point comeback behind a heroic performance from Cam Skettabo, but Texas pulled it out on the end thanks to back-to-back touchdown passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The semifinal will kickoff from Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 10.