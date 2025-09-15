SI

College Football Week 4 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 4 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Curt Cignetti has the Indiana Hoosiers rolling.
Curt Cignetti has the Indiana Hoosiers rolling. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The first three (technically four) weeks of the college football season have come and gone, with Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU continuing to notch victories as they maintain their spots as the nation's top three teams in the latest AP Top 25 poll. In other rankings news, Texas A&M jumped into the top-10 this week while Notre Dame—now 0-2—fell 16 (!) spots to No. 24.

On the flipside, we've already seen two prominent programs fire their head coaches, with UCLA and Virginia Tech parting ways with DeShaun Foster and Brent Pry, respectively, on Sunday. Tough biz.

Week four of the 2025 campaign officially kicks off on Thursday night. Here's a full look at the slate:

College Football Week 4 Schedule

Thursday, September 18

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Charlotte 49ers

Rice Owls

ESPN

Friday, September 19

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Iowa Hawkeyes

Fox

Saturday, September 20

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 16 Utah Utes

No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Fox

Memphis Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks

ABC

Wisconsin Badgers

Maryland Terrapins

N/A

Clemson Tigers

Syracuse Orange

ESPN

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wofford Terriers

ESPN+/ACC Extra

TCU Horned Frogs

SMU Mustangs

ESPN2/ESPN

Louisville Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

ACC Network

Miami (OH) Redhawks

UNLV Rebels

ESPNU

Army Black Knights

North Texas Mean Green

CBSSN

South Florida Bulls

South Carolina State Bulldogs

ESPN+

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

UAB Blazers

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Central Michigan Chippewas

Wagner Seahawks

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers

N/A

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 7 Florida State Seminoles

Kent State Golden Flashes

ACC Network

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 22 Auburn Tigers

ABC

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Tulane Green Wave

ESPN

Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

CBS/Paramount+

No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Purdue Boilermakers

NBC/Peacock

UCF Knights

North Carolina Tar Heels

Fox

UConn Huskies

Ball State Cardinals

CBSSN

Liberty Flames

James Madison Dukes

ESPNU

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

ESPN+

Buffalo Bulls

Troy Trojans

ESPN+

Western Michigan Broncos

Toledo Rockets

ESPN+

Ohio Bobcats

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack

ESPN2

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nothern Illinois Huskies

SEC Network

4:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Temple Owls

The CW Network

5:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

San José State Spartans

Idaho Vandals

N/A

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kansas Jayhawks

West Virginia Mountaineers

FS1

Florida International Panthers

Delaware Blue Hens

ESPN+

Kennesaw State Owls

Arkansas State Red Wolves

ESPN+

Akron Zips

Duquesne Dukes

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 23 Missouri Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

ESPN

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Murray State Racers

ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Marshall Thundering Herd

ESPN+

Missouri State Bears

UT Martin Skyhawks

ESPN+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Nevada Wolf Pack

ESPN+

Air Force Falcons

Boise State Broncos

CBSSN

Georgia Southern Eagles

Maine Black Bears

ESPN+

South Alabama Jaguars

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 4 Miami Hurricanes

Florida Gators

ABC

No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini

NBC

No. 20 Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia State Panthers

ESPNU

Washington State Cougars

Washington Huskies

CBS

Virginia Cavaliers

Stanford Cardinal

ACC Network

Baylor Bears

Arizona State Sun Devils

Fox

East Carolina Pirates

BYU Cougars

ESPN2

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

ESPN+

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 3 LSU Tigers

SE Louisiana Lions

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 8 Texas Longhorns

Sam Houston Bearkats

ESPN+/SECN+

Utah State Aggies

McNeese Cowboys

N/A

Texas State Bobcats

Nicholls Colonels

ESPN+

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UTEP Miners

UL Monroe Warhawks

ESPN+

9:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Colorado State Rams

UTSA Roadrunners

FS1

10:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Colorado Buffaloes

Wyoming Cowboys

ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

San Diego State Aztecs

California Golden Bears

CBSSN

11:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 25 USC Trojans

Michigan State Spartans

Fox

11:59 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Fresno State Bulldogs

N/A

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football