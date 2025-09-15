College Football Week 4 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
The first three (technically four) weeks of the college football season have come and gone, with Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU continuing to notch victories as they maintain their spots as the nation's top three teams in the latest AP Top 25 poll. In other rankings news, Texas A&M jumped into the top-10 this week while Notre Dame—now 0-2—fell 16 (!) spots to No. 24.
On the flipside, we've already seen two prominent programs fire their head coaches, with UCLA and Virginia Tech parting ways with DeShaun Foster and Brent Pry, respectively, on Sunday. Tough biz.
Week four of the 2025 campaign officially kicks off on Thursday night. Here's a full look at the slate:
College Football Week 4 Schedule
Thursday, September 18
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Charlotte 49ers
Rice Owls
ESPN
Friday, September 19
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
ESPN
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Iowa Hawkeyes
Fox
Saturday, September 20
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 16 Utah Utes
No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Fox
Memphis Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
ABC
Wisconsin Badgers
Maryland Terrapins
N/A
Clemson Tigers
Syracuse Orange
ESPN
Virginia Tech Hokies
Wofford Terriers
ESPN+/ACC Extra
TCU Horned Frogs
SMU Mustangs
ESPN2/ESPN
Louisville Cardinals
Bowling Green Falcons
ACC Network
Miami (OH) Redhawks
UNLV Rebels
ESPNU
Army Black Knights
North Texas Mean Green
CBSSN
South Florida Bulls
South Carolina State Bulldogs
ESPN+
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
UAB Blazers
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Central Michigan Chippewas
Wagner Seahawks
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
Oregon State Beavers
N/A
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 7 Florida State Seminoles
Kent State Golden Flashes
ACC Network
No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 22 Auburn Tigers
ABC
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
Tulane Green Wave
ESPN
Nebraska Cornhuskers
No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
CBS/Paramount+
No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Purdue Boilermakers
NBC/Peacock
UCF Knights
North Carolina Tar Heels
Fox
UConn Huskies
Ball State Cardinals
CBSSN
Liberty Flames
James Madison Dukes
ESPNU
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
ESPN+
Buffalo Bulls
Troy Trojans
ESPN+
Western Michigan Broncos
Toledo Rockets
ESPN+
Ohio Bobcats
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Duke Blue Devils
NC State Wolfpack
ESPN2
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nothern Illinois Huskies
SEC Network
4:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Temple Owls
The CW Network
5:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
San José State Spartans
Idaho Vandals
N/A
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kansas Jayhawks
West Virginia Mountaineers
FS1
Florida International Panthers
Delaware Blue Hens
ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls
Arkansas State Red Wolves
ESPN+
Akron Zips
Duquesne Dukes
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 23 Missouri Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
ESPN
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Murray State Racers
ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Marshall Thundering Herd
ESPN+
Missouri State Bears
UT Martin Skyhawks
ESPN+
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Nevada Wolf Pack
ESPN+
Air Force Falcons
Boise State Broncos
CBSSN
Georgia Southern Eagles
Maine Black Bears
ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes
Florida Gators
ABC
No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers
No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini
NBC
No. 20 Vanderbilt Commodores
Georgia State Panthers
ESPNU
Washington State Cougars
Washington Huskies
CBS
Virginia Cavaliers
Stanford Cardinal
ACC Network
Baylor Bears
Arizona State Sun Devils
Fox
East Carolina Pirates
BYU Cougars
ESPN2
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ESPN+
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 3 LSU Tigers
SE Louisiana Lions
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 8 Texas Longhorns
Sam Houston Bearkats
ESPN+/SECN+
Utah State Aggies
McNeese Cowboys
N/A
Texas State Bobcats
Nicholls Colonels
ESPN+
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UTEP Miners
UL Monroe Warhawks
ESPN+
9:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Colorado State Rams
UTSA Roadrunners
FS1
10:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Colorado Buffaloes
Wyoming Cowboys
ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
San Diego State Aztecs
California Golden Bears
CBSSN
11:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 25 USC Trojans
Michigan State Spartans
Fox
11:59 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Fresno State Bulldogs
N/A