College Football Week 9 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A look at college football's entire Week 9 slate.

Diego Pavia has the Vanderbilt Commodores rolling.
Diego Pavia has the Vanderbilt Commodores rolling. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Stop me if you've heard this before: Week 8 of college football was very entertaining.

Between four top-10 teams going down across Friday and Saturday in Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and LSU, Diego Pavia proclaiming himself a Heisman Trophy candidate, Curt Cignetti becoming a meme, and both Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart throwing friendly jabs at one another, we had ourselves some electric television to watch all weekend long.

Elsewhere, we unfortunately saw both Florida coach Billy Napier and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell get fired from their respective perches, while the recently-canned James Franklin made a much-anticipated appearance on ESPN's College Game Day.

And now, we're onto Week 9. Here's a complete look at the upcoming college football slate, with dates, times, and how to watch each matchup:

College Football Week 9 Schedule

Tuesday, October 21

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Florida International Panthers

Kennesaw State Owls

ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

CBSSN

Wednesday, October 22

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Delaware Blue Hens

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

ESPN2

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

New Mexico State Aggies

Missouri State Bears

CBSSN

Thursday, October 23

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Georgia State Panthers

South Alabama Jaguars

ESPN2

Friday, October 24

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Charlotte 49ers

North Texas Mean Green

ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Virginia Tech Hokies

California Golden Bears

ESPN

10:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Nevada Wolf Pack

Boise State Broncos

CBSSN

Saturday, October 25

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

UCLA Bruins

Fox

No. 7 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Syracuse Orange

ESPN

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

ABC

North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers

ACC Network

Memphis Tigers

No. 18 South Florida Bulls

ESPN2

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

FS1

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

BTN

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

SMU Mustangs

The CW Network

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

TNT

Old Dominion Monarchs

App State Mountaineers

ESPNU

Kent State Golden Flashes

Bowling Green Falcons

ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Ohio Bobcats

CBSSN

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Buffalo Bulls

Akron Zips

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Rice Owls

UConn Huskies

ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos

Utah State Aggies

N/A

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

ABC

No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 15 Missouri Tigers

ESPN

Iowa State Cyclones

No. 11 BYU Cougars

Fox

Washington Huskies

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

BTN

Iowa Hawkeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers

CBS

Washington State Cougars

Toledo Rockets

The CW Network

Pittsburgh Panthers

NC State Wolfpack

ACC Network

Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego State Aztecs

FS1

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

UL Monroe Warhawks

ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen

Florida Atlantic Owls

CBSSN

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Temple Owls

ESPN+

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ball State Cardinals

ESPN+

Central Michigan Chippewas

Massachusetts Minutemen

ESPN+

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Western Michigan Broncos

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowboys

ESPNU

No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats

Baylor Bears

ESPN2

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 22 Texas Longhorns

SEC Network

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

West Virginia Mountaineers

TCU Horned Frogs

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Wisconsin Badgers

FS1

No. 9 Miami Hurricanes

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN

Arkansas State Red Hawks

Georgia Southern Eagles

ESPN+

Troy Trojans

Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns

ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 20 LSU Tigers

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

ABC

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals

Boston College Eagles

ACC Network

Michigan State Spartans

No. 25 Michigan Wolverines

NBC

Wyoming Cowboys

Colorado State Rams

CBSSN

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kentucky Wildcats

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 24 Arizona Sun Devils

Houston Cougars

ESPN2

10:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN

