College Football Week 9 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
Stop me if you've heard this before: Week 8 of college football was very entertaining.
Between four top-10 teams going down across Friday and Saturday in Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and LSU, Diego Pavia proclaiming himself a Heisman Trophy candidate, Curt Cignetti becoming a meme, and both Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart throwing friendly jabs at one another, we had ourselves some electric television to watch all weekend long.
Elsewhere, we unfortunately saw both Florida coach Billy Napier and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell get fired from their respective perches, while the recently-canned James Franklin made a much-anticipated appearance on ESPN's College Game Day.
And now, we're onto Week 9. Here's a complete look at the upcoming college football slate, with dates, times, and how to watch each matchup:
College Football Week 9 Schedule
Tuesday, October 21
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Florida International Panthers
Kennesaw State Owls
ESPN2
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
CBSSN
Wednesday, October 22
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Delaware Blue Hens
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
ESPN2
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
New Mexico State Aggies
Missouri State Bears
CBSSN
Thursday, October 23
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Georgia State Panthers
South Alabama Jaguars
ESPN2
Friday, October 24
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Charlotte 49ers
North Texas Mean Green
ESPN2
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Virginia Tech Hokies
California Golden Bears
ESPN
10:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Nevada Wolf Pack
Boise State Broncos
CBSSN
Saturday, October 25
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
UCLA Bruins
Fox
No. 7 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Syracuse Orange
ESPN
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels
ABC
North Carolina Tar Heels
No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers
ACC Network
Memphis Tigers
No. 18 South Florida Bulls
ESPN2
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Northwestern Wildcats
FS1
Purdue Boilermakers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
BTN
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
SMU Mustangs
The CW Network
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
TNT
Old Dominion Monarchs
App State Mountaineers
ESPNU
Kent State Golden Flashes
Bowling Green Falcons
ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Ohio Bobcats
CBSSN
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn Tigers
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Buffalo Bulls
Akron Zips
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Rice Owls
UConn Huskies
ESPN+
New Mexico Lobos
Utah State Aggies
N/A
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
ABC
No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 Missouri Tigers
ESPN
Iowa State Cyclones
No. 11 BYU Cougars
Fox
Washington Huskies
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
BTN
Iowa Hawkeyes
Minnesota Golden Gophers
CBS
Washington State Cougars
Toledo Rockets
The CW Network
Pittsburgh Panthers
NC State Wolfpack
ACC Network
Fresno State Bulldogs
San Diego State Aztecs
FS1
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
UL Monroe Warhawks
ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen
Florida Atlantic Owls
CBSSN
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Temple Owls
ESPN+
Northern Illinois Huskies
Ball State Cardinals
ESPN+
Central Michigan Chippewas
Massachusetts Minutemen
ESPN+
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Western Michigan Broncos
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Oklahoma State Cowboys
ESPNU
No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats
Baylor Bears
ESPN2
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 22 Texas Longhorns
SEC Network
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
West Virginia Mountaineers
TCU Horned Frogs
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
Wisconsin Badgers
FS1
No. 9 Miami Hurricanes
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN
Arkansas State Red Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
ESPN+
Troy Trojans
Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns
ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 20 LSU Tigers
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
ABC
No. 19 Louisville Cardinals
Boston College Eagles
ACC Network
Michigan State Spartans
No. 25 Michigan Wolverines
NBC
Wyoming Cowboys
Colorado State Rams
CBSSN
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kentucky Wildcats
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 24 Arizona Sun Devils
Houston Cougars
ESPN2
10:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Utah Utes
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN