The Best Viral Moments From Week 8 of College Football

Curt Cignetti core, comments from James Franklin and more.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti became an internet meme on Saturday.
Week 8 of college football has come to a close, and it was just as spicy and dramatic as its predecessors would have you believe. For one thing, several undefeated teams—like then-No. 2 Miami and then-No. 5 Ole Miss—saw their first losses of the season, L's that shouldn't hurt much in terms of playoff chances, but will definitely bruise the old ego. And, in keeping with last weekend's high-profile firings of Trent Bray and James Franklin, Florida coach Billy Napier and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell got the boot from their respective programs after 3-4 and 2-5 starts to the season.

But what about everything else that happened, including the moments social media loved? We've laid out the highlights, which include yet another field storm, for you below:

Storm the Field, Redux

At this point it's happening every weekend. But you gotta admit, it's kind of fun.

After upsetting Texas Tech in a last-minute, 26-22 win, passionate Sun Devils fans rushed onto their home field to celebrate the bounce-back victory. It was also the program's first win against an AP top 10 opponent in almost six years, which certainly justifies the chaos down on the field.

Cignetti-core

Curt Cignetti and his No. 2 Hoosiers are cruising so far this season, and maybe it's because this is the face the coach makes when things go wrong.

(For context, Cignetti was caught with a rather quizzical look on his face after Indiana gave up a touchdown vs. Michigan State on Saturday, and the internet loved it.)

Franklin Speaks

Although it is less of a "viral moment" in the traditional sense, college football fans won't want to miss James Franklin opening up about his firing from Penn State, and not even a week after it happened.

During his appearance on College GameDay on Saturday, Franklin discussed how engrained in this line of work he truly is, while also sharing his lofty goal for himself wherever he ends up next.

Trading Barbs

Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin are no strangers to poking fun at one another, and Saturday's antics only continued their history of playful teasing.

For starters, cameras caught Kiffin appearing to poke fun at Smart on the sidelines of this weekend's Mississippi-Georgia game, when the Ole Miss coach told refs he was "just clapping"—an allusion to Smart's mishegas last weekend.

Later, Smart got Kiffin back, not just when the Bulldogs pulled out the win, but also when he brought up Kiffin's now-viral hot yoga class in his postgame remarks.

Not so fast ...

Fans watched Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz's heart break in real time when cameras caught him celebrating what would have been Mizzou's game-winning field goal attempt vs. Auburn... before realizing the kicker had actually missed it. A tough one, but at least his team would manage to win in the next overtime period.

May I?

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King broke away for a lead-extending touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, but opted to poll his coaches mid-run as to whether he should just go down at the ten-yard line instead. In a clip of the moment, you can see him, mid-run, pointing down at the ground while looking off to the side, as if to say, "Stop here?" Spoiler alert: he ran it in.

