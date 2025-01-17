SI

Colorado AD 'Resistant' to Deion Sanders's Request for More NIL Money Amid Cowboys Interest

Deion Sanders is 13-12 in two seasons at Colorado.
Deion Sanders may not be getting what he wants at Colorado.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Sanders approached Colorado athletic director Rick George about getting additional funds for NIL and his staff. His request was met with "resistance."

This report comes on the heels of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to Sanders about the team's head-coaching vacancy.

On the surface, it looks like Sanders was attempting to use the Cowboys' interest in him as leverage to get more resources from his current job. The fact that George didn't immediately give in to those requests could create some intrigue here.

Additionally, Sanders has finished two seasons of the five-year contract he signed when taking over at Colorado. He reportedly has been offered a contract extension but has yet to sign it.

It could be that before he signs on the dotted line, he wants to extract as much as possible for his program. If it doesn't look like he'll get it, perhaps he pursues the Cowboys job a bit more seriously.

After struggling during his first year in Boulder, Sanders turned things around in 2024. He followed up a 4-8 record in 2023 with a 9-4 mark in '24. Things appear to be headed in the right direction for the Buffaloes.

