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Darian Mensah on Miami Transfer, NFL Goals & Hurricanes’ Loaded Offense | Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated staff writer Bryan Fischer sits down with Miami quarterback Darian Mensah at ACC media days in Charlotte in July 2026. Mensah discusses his decision to transfer to Miami, the Hurricanes’ talented offensive weapons and his early chemistry with Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. He also explains how offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is tailoring the system to his strengths, why Miami can help prepare him for the NFL, what it is like playing for Mario Cristobal and his approach to handling expectations entering the 2026 season.
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Darian Mensah on Miami Transfer, NFL Goals & Hurricanes’ Loaded Offense | Sports Illustrated
Darian Mensah on Miami Transfer, NFL Goals & Hurricanes’ Loaded Offense | Sports Illustrated

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes
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