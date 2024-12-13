Deion Sanders Celebrates Travis Hunter's Historic Achievement With Classic One-Liner
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter made history on Thursday as he racked up numerous prestigious awards for his rare achievements as a two-way star during the 2024 college football season. Hunter was named the Associated Press College Football player of the year and won the Walter Camp Award, given to the best player in the nation that season.
In addition to these honors, Hunter was awarded for his play at each of his positions. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver and the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player in college football. It was fitting for Hunter especially to win the Bednarik Award. Chuck Bednarik, the namesake of the award, was one of the last NFL players to play on both sides of the ball from 1949 to '62, something Hunter has brought back as he plays both offense and defense.
Hunter became the first player in Colorado program history to win the Biletnikoff Award, and the first player in college football history to win both the Biletnikoff and Bednarik Awards.
Hunter's coach, Deion Sanders, congratulated Hunter on his achievement Thursday, but has his eyes set on Hunter bringing home an even more prestigious award—the Heisman Trophy.
“We got another award to pick up right? Saturday right," Sanders said on ESPN. “It’s going to be something happening if we don’t pick up that award."
Hunter has credited Sanders as a father-like figure in his life, and for much of his success on the field, which included allowing Hunter to play on both sides of the ball. Ahead of his final game with Sanders as his coach, Hunter shared on the Pivot Podcast that he recently told Sanders, "Coach, you changed my life forever."
Hunter is considered one of the top contenders to win the Heisman Trophy, along with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. In 2024, Hunter caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while recording at least 100 receiving yards in seven of his 12 games. Defensively, he added 11 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
Jeanty does provide Hunter with stiff competition. Jeanty rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff. He won the Maxwell Award as the most outstanding player in college football, and the Maxwell Award recipient has often won the Heisman Trophy as well.
The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. Hunter, Jeanty, and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel are the finalists for the award.