EA Sports Reveals Dynasty Mode Features for College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated video games of the last decade, as the return of the iconic college sports franchise is set for later this month.
Ahead of the official release on July 19, EA Sports has been piecemealing information about features that will be included in the new game. After revealing the top 25 team power rankings for the game last week, EA Sports took things a step further on Tuesday morning, when the franchise released a YouTube video of features that will be included in Dynasty Mode, which has long been a pillar of the video game.
Here's the video detailing all of the new features for the game, which is set to be released on July 19 with cover athletes Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards and Travis Hunter.