Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Insists DJ Uiagalelei ‘Gives Us a Chance’ This Season
Florida State has yet again become one of the most talked-about college football programs this year, and not for good reason. Following last season’s College Football Playoff controversy, the Seminoles' 2024 season is off to an ugly 0–3 start after suffering surprising losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College and Memphis.
One common denominator in the Noles’ defeats was DJ Uiagalelei’s lackluster performances, as the former Clemson quarterback recorded one touchdown against two interceptions through three games and owns a paltry 56.6% pass completion rate.
Despite Uiagalelei’s recent struggles under center, FSU coach Mike Norvell defended his quarterback in Monday’s press conference.
“Look at DJ, obviously, it’s been a challenging start for everybody,” Norvell told reporters. “I think when you look at the game, there were some things that DJ did really well in putting guys in a position and trying to give opportunities. But there were also a few times that we had some missed opportunities on his part, in our overall execution. I am pleased with the way that he’s preparing. I am pleased with the things that he’s doing. You see the moments where he’s giving us a chance. He’s giving us an opportunity to have big plays.”
Uiagalelei, a former five-star prep recruit, transferred to Florida State after a decently successful campaign at Oregon State that saw him throw for a career-high 2,638 yards and rack up 21 touchdown passes.
In the wake of Jordan Travis’s exit, the senior signal-caller has yet to impress Noles fans and has more often been roasted for his painful shortcomings than celebrated for his quarterback play. Should Norvell decide to make a quarterback change before the end of what’s looking more and more like a wasted season, backup Brock Glenn would be next in line to get starting snaps.
Uiagalelei and the Noles will play Cal next on Saturday.