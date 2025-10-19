How Much Florida Owes Billy Napier After Firing
Florida has fired coach Billy Napier.
Napier took over at Florida in 2021 after leading Louisiana to three consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. The Ragin' Cajuns finished the 2020 and '21 seasons ranked under Napier. In his first three seasons at Florida the Gators finished above .500 just once and never ended a season ranked.
Florida posted its best season under Napier in 2024, but there were still questions about whether he would return this season. The Gators won their final four games in '24, including wins over ranked LSU and Ole Miss teams, ultimately saving Napier's job for another year.
This year Florida entered the season ranked No. 15, but lost their second game of the season to South Florida, which immediately put Napier back on the hot seat. They are currently 3–4 after edging Mississippi State, 23-21, at home on Saturday.
How much is Billy Napier's buyout?
Napier signed a seven-year contract with Florida in 2021 worth a guaranteed $50 million.
It will cost Florida just over $20 million to buy out Napier. They owe him about $10 million that will have to be paid within 30 days and then he'd get four more annual payments of 12.5% of the remaining total which is around $2.5 million a year through 2029.
A bargain compared to what Penn State will be paying James Franklin if he doesn't find another high-paying job.
