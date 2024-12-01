Kirk Herbstreit Praised Texas’ Steve Sarkisian for Classy Move During Celebration
The No. 3. Texas Longhorns got a big win on the road Saturday night, beating No. 20 Texas A&M 17-7 in their rivalry game at College Station. The victory moved the Longhorns to 11-1 on the season and set up a date with Georgia in next Saturday's SEC championship game in Atlanta.
Moments after the win, the Longhorns went to celebrate on Texas A&M's logo at midfield. We saw a few of those types of celebrations lead to ugly moments on Saturday, especially after Michigan beat Ohio State in their rivalry game.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian didn't want to see that happen with his team, as he quickly told his players to get away from the logo and go celebrate somewhere else.
Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler were on the call for ESPN and they praised Sarkisian for his classy move:
"Good job by Sark. Off the logo, here we go. Off the logo, no need for that," Herbstreit said. "We can celebrate in other areas. That's how you handle that."
The Longhorns will look to have more celebrations after the SEC championship game and then in the College Football Playoff where they will be one of the favorites to win the national title.