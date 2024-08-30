SI

Minnesota Roasted for Embarrassing Move With Fireworks After Loss to UNC

Andy Nesbitt

North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Travis Shaw celebrates his teams win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Travis Shaw celebrates his teams win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday night was a glorious night for college football fans, with tons of games going on all over the country. While we saw a number of cool plays and huge performances, there was one really embarrassing moment that had a lot of people shaking their heads in disbelief.

We're talking, of course, about a fireworks show gone wrong in Minnesota.

In case you missed it, the Minnesota Gophers lost at home to North Carolina, 19-17. They had a chance to win in the final seconds, but their kicker's 47-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired.

Here's how that played out:

That didn't stop someone from setting off the fireworks, though:

Not great!

Fans roasted Minnesota over that move:

