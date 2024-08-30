Minnesota Roasted for Embarrassing Move With Fireworks After Loss to UNC
Thursday night was a glorious night for college football fans, with tons of games going on all over the country. While we saw a number of cool plays and huge performances, there was one really embarrassing moment that had a lot of people shaking their heads in disbelief.
We're talking, of course, about a fireworks show gone wrong in Minnesota.
In case you missed it, the Minnesota Gophers lost at home to North Carolina, 19-17. They had a chance to win in the final seconds, but their kicker's 47-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired.
Here's how that played out:
That didn't stop someone from setting off the fireworks, though:
Not great!
Fans roasted Minnesota over that move:
