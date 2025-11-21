Missouri QB Beau Pribula Medically Cleared to Play vs. Oklahoma
Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula has been medically cleared to return to the field for Saturday's matchup against No. 8 Oklahoma, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Pribula, who dislocated his ankle in a 17-10 loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 25, did not fracture his leg and was able to avoid surgery, which allowed him to expedite his timeline to return to action.
Pribula is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but will go through warmups and see how he feels. It will come down to a coaching staff decision on whether or not he will make his return to the starting lineup.
Pribula has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,685 yards and 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his first season as the starter at Missouri. He transferred from Penn State last offseason after Nittany Lions starting quarterback Drew Allar elected to return to school instead of entering the NFL draft.
Missouri and Oklahoma are set to kickoff at Noon ET on Saturday in Norman.