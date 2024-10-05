Ohio State Freshman Star Jeremiah Smith Makes Another One-Handed Highlight Reel Catch
Smith caught two one-handed passes last week against Michigan State, and did it again on Saturday against Iowa.
In this story:
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued to display why he's not only one of the best freshmen in college football, but also why he's one of the best receivers in the sport.
Period.
Smith, for the second consecutive week, pulled in a ridiculous one-handed highlight reel catch to extend Ohio State's lead over Iowa to 14-0 shortly after halftime.
Smith's acrobatic touchdown catch added to the two that he tallied in last Saturday's victory over Michigan State, which both came in the same offensive possession in the Buckeyes' 38-7 win.
Smith looks like not only the next great Ohio State wide receiver, but perhaps one of the best to ever put on a Buckeyes uniform.
More of the Latest Around College Football
Published