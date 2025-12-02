Ole Miss DT Takes Ruthless Shot at Lane Kiffin in New TikTok Video
As the dust from Lane Kiffin's ground-shaking move to LSU continues to settle, a plethora of reports have come out on the details surrounding the former Ole Miss coach's departure amid his ex-team's historic playoff run.
Kiffin was also reportedly pursued by Florida, but he allegedly turned down a significant offer and took a job elsewhere in the SEC, joining LSU's esteemed football program instead.
How did Ole Miss players feel about his long-rumored move? One report from CBS Sports' John Talty revealed that players confronted Kiffin over potentially taking his offensive staffers with him to the Tigers following Ole Miss' recent College Football Playoff berth.
Jon Seaton, a redshirt senior on the Rebels, was a bit more sassy in his so-called farewell message to Kiffin. Seaton shared a video on his TikTok account in which he poked fun at his former coach for leaving for greener grass.
In the video, Seaton pretended to be Kiffin giving his team a pep talk when he gets interrupted by a phone call. "You said how much?" Seaton said over the phone, referring to his new LSU contract.
"Alright guys, you know what? I mean, you understand, right?" Seaton, as Kiffin, told the Ole Miss players. Seaton then tossed an Ole Miss cap on the ground and threw up a peace sign.
In reality, the choice Kiffin made isn't an outrageous one by any means. College football players and coaches have chased money and the potential to be a part of elite programs for years now as the sport becomes more and more transactional in nature.
It's more so the fact that Kiffin is leaving his seventh-ranked team in the nation on the brink of the College Football Playoff—and for a conference rival, just to rub some more salt in the wound. After accepting the LSU job, Kiffin asked to close out the season with the Rebels but was understandably denied. The 50-year-old and Ole Miss will now part ways on less than gracious terms, something that seems to be a recurring theme throughout Kiffin's rocky and drama-filled coaching tenures.